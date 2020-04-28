Doctor Strange 2 is shifted one more time for Disney

Because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, Doctor Strange 2 it had its premiere delayed in the beginning of the month. Scheduled to arrive in theaters in may of 2021, the following has been rescheduled to the month of November of the same year. However, according to the Colliderthe film has been again postponed by the park. Now, the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch it will be released in the The 25th of march 2022 in the United States.

The date of release of the I Love and Thunder it also has been changed. The film Taika Waititi comes to cinemas on the 11th of February, in the year 2022, a week earlier than planned before. In addition to Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Tessa Thompson returns as a Valkyrie, and the Natalie Portman one more time, interprets it, Jane Foster, and you should still take on the female version of Thor. Ever, Christian Bale has been cast in a role for an unknown.

How to Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madnesshas Benedict Cumberbatch back in as Stephen Strange, and also have Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch. Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong have not been confirmed for the sequel.

The information about the plot has not been disclosed, but the movie should have no connection with the next series of the WandaVision. Scott Derrickson will return to the way, but due to creative differences he left the project. The Marvel is in talks with Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) to steal the movie. Michael Wardon (Loki) is in charge of the script.

In a recent interview with the ComingSoon.netSam Raimi was just confirming his involvement in the sequel. For example, in a scene from Spider-Man 2 (2004), in which there is a reference to Dr. Strange, and the director spoke about the new project.

“I loved Dr. Strange as a child, but he never went after Spider-Man and Batman, but for me, it was probably the spectacle of the great characters from the comic books. It was so unique, but when we got to this point in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that it would end up making a movie of Dr. Strange, so it was pretty funny to me that you believe that the phrase was in the movie. I have to say that I wish we had the foresight to know that in the future I would be involved in the project,” said Raimi.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

