Doctor Strange wears the armor from “Iron Man” in the photo, behind-the-scenes

The writer Stephen McFreely has revealed a new picture of behind-the-scenes of “Avengers: Infinite War,” in which we see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) wearing the armor of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

The exchange of garments took place in a different version of the rescue of Doctor Strange, who in the film is captured and tortured by one of the generals of the army of the Claims.

McFreely has been asked by the web site ComicBook.com to comment on a session with a virtual “Infinite War”, and showed a photo of the event. “Some of the versions of the rescue, the Doctor’s were cool too much (or too long) for you to keep. Most people can only dream of…,” he said.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the film have responded to the fact that: “We believe that the best version was the one that ended up in the film.