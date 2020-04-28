Don’t Look Up movie, with Jennifer Lawrence, you may be put off by the Series



Jennifer Lawrence, the star of the franchise, the Hunger Games, has signed a deal with Netflix to star in the new film, the apocalyptic scenario of the platform. Also known as Don’t Look Upstill don’t know too much about the movie except that it was expected to make his debut this year for the streaming platform, but it can be delayed and the front of the multi-coronavirus.

The recording of the motion picture were marked in order to have started in April, and although the Series has not spoken officially about any changes in their schedule of shooting, it is not surprising that they have been delayed for an undetermined period of time, given the current condition of health, and measure the distance that they are being followed to the letter by the platform, which has the recordings of the new season of the Stranger Things are, and other evidence of the original.

Don’t Look Up the account with the script and the direction by Adam McCkay, and, in spite of the subject of the end of the world, is supposed to be a comedy. He said: “I Am very excited to do this film with Jen Lawrence. It is the people of the twentieth CENTURY, they called the Act of Sitting, and the fact that Netflix and watch this movie as a comedy, the world set a very high bar for myself and my team, in a way, exciting, and inspiring.”

The film will follow the story of two astronomers at the lower level, you find out that an asteroid is going to destroy the Earth. They have to announce to the society, but his work in the media, and it will be awkward and not all of them will take you seriously and your posts. No records, Don’t Look Up it follows with no trailer released so far.

While we do not have any news on the movie, get to know others in the works for Jennifer Lawrence, who won the academy award for Best Actress for her performance in The bright Side of Life (2013).

By Karoline Póss