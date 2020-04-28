Dwayne Johnson is grateful for the affection of the fans after the death of his father, see!

Dwayne Johnson came in to Instagram on Sunday (the 19th) to post a long video to thank fans for their condolences following the death of his father, Rocky Johnson.
The famous wrestler has died at the age of 75 years old on Thursday (the 16th), and in the days that followed, a huge crowd of fans and fellow wrestlers paid their respects to the father of Dwayne Johnson.
The WWE even launched a best of two minutes for him, and that he was in the air on the FOX network during the Friday Night SmackDown of this week, in the United States. “Thank you.” My heart is so full of gratitude, in the deep of my bones, and my constitution, in my heart and in my soul for the outpouring of love and support and for the condolences that you have sent me, and to all my friends and family,” said Dwayne Johnson. “You guys have lifted my spirits in the way that I do, I hope that you guys can think of. All of your messages – your messages are very long, their messages are quite deep, with all the stories you have shared with me, I have so many of them, as much as I could,” Johnson continued. The star of the Fast and the Furious startled the fans with the amount of food that is in quarantine.
“The quality of what they gave me during this period of time that is immeasurable and invaluable, and I thank you and I love you for all your support.” Dwayne Johnson is currently on show in cinemas, in national and Jumanji: the Next Phase.
