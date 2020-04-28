Dwayne Johnson is grateful for the affection of the fans after the death of his father, see!

The WWE even launched a best of two minutes for him, and that he was in the air on the FOX network during the Friday Night SmackDown of this week, in the United States.

“Thank you.” My heart is so full of gratitude, in the deep of my bones, and my constitution, in my heart and in my soul for the outpouring of love and support and for the condolences that you have sent me, and to all my friends and family,” said Dwayne Johnson.

“You guys have lifted my spirits in the way that I do, I hope that you guys can think of. All of your messages – your messages are very long, their messages are quite deep, with all the stories you have shared with me, I have so many of them, as much as I could,” Johnson continued.

