Dwayne Johnson-say good-bye to the exciting form of the parent

A day after the death of wrestler Rocky Johnson, the son of Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, paid tribute on social media. Please see the post below.
The actor recalled the time in the WWE from his father, with a video of the Fight inside the ring. In the legend, Dwayne Johnson, made a farewell-an emotional one.
“I love you…. You broke down a barrier of race has been a legend in the ring and made his way around the world. I was the kid sitting in the crowd, watching, and loving you is my hero. The boy that you created with love, hard work, and a strong hand. The boy who wanted to know their grades. They then grew up and realized that you have some other complexities, which need to be considered,” he began to write for the actor. The fighter has died at the age of 75 years. In the past year, Dwayne Johnson had a nice house in the United States by his father. “The son to the father. Man-to-man. That’s when my adoration has turned to respect. Be grateful that you have given me in life. Be grateful that you have given me some valuable lessons. Father, I would like to have had more of a chance to say I love you before you went to the other side of it. It has been taken away so quickly from me with no warning. Going in for a while and not go back. I’m in pain. But, you know, it’s just a pain, and it’s going to go,” he said on the tape. The star of the Fast and the Furious startled the fans with the amount of food that is in quarantine.
Even so, The Rock had not been handed down. The posting on Instagram, she was the only statement from the actor, until now. “Now, I’m going to load up all of your strength, and work ethic with me, as soon as it is time to go to the front because I have a family to provide for, and goals to be accomplished. Finally, I would like you to take a rest for the soul. No pain, no regrets, happy, and at peace. Do you want to be a full, difficult to break down the barriers and let it all in the ring. I love you dad and I will always be his son, proud of and thankful for. Go and have a rest”, concluded the player. At the moment, as Dwayne Johnson is in the movie Jumanji: the Next Phase.
