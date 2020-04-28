Dwayne Johnson to end the honeymoon early in order to support Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson has decided to end their honeymoon early in order to help you Kevin Hart, his great friend who had a serious car accident this past week.

The the actor the 47-year-old, also known as “The Rock”, it was to celebrate the link with your partner for a long time, Lauren Hashianin Them. But, says the international press, Johnson decided to return to the home after hearing the news.

“When my son, Kevin, Hart, out of the picture due to injury, the big daddy comes in the action. I left for my honeymoon soon (Lauren agreed because she loves Kelly and now me and Kelly are the best of friends.”said In on his Twitter account, trying to somehow alleviate the situation, and with reference to her presence at the premiere of ” The Kelly Images Show.

When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, and his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren wish cos she LOVES Kelly and now me and Kelly are new best friends . Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy https//t, co/DAdkVRd9Dj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2019

It will be recalled that Kevin was travelling in as a passenger when the accident happened. So far, the artist has already had surgery for your back, and you’ll do it the long sessions of physical therapy over the next few weeks.

