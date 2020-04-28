Elsa Pataki: motherhood and marriage to Chris Hemsworth are not perfect – 06/12/2019

In the model, Elsa Pataki, the wife of actor Chris Hemsworth, the Thor, the Avengers, opened for the game in an interview with Who Magazine about the marriage to nine-year-old, and the maternity hospital — they are the parents of three children: India, 7 year old Tristan and Sasha, 5-years old.

“Nothing is as easy and perfect as it looks,” he said. “There are times when we fight, we need to put a lot of work on the marriage,” he said of the celebrity.

Pataki commented on it at the time, she and Chris feel that they are “bad parents”: “you Have moments when you yell at your kids and then feel bad parents, but we also need to invest in to be a couple like any other.

One of the children came to ask for your parents to spend less time on the phone, and that is the episode that made you both think about the parents.

“The same commitment that you give to your career in, you will also need to give it to her wedding, and on the role of being a father and a mother. It’s a steady job”.