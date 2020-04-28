Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa and Kit Harington come together in a moment of cute

“Game of Thrones” is over, but the friendship between the end of the series goes on.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) has posted today a picture of fluffy to the reunion that had to do with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow).

“The meetings never seemed to be so hairy,” joked the actress.

The meeting is part of the epic HBO made a part of the celebration of the anniversary of 33-year-old actress, which she completed on the 23rd of October.

“Happy birthday to you, my dear. Very glad to have seen you again,” said Momoa in the post.