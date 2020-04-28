Emilia Clarke teases me of Game of Thrones at the Emmy award-2019

Game of Thrones was the highlight of the Emmy award-2019 at the latest. The production has received 12 awards, including Best Drama Series.
To And during the ceremony, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys in the series, came back to comment on the criticism of the eighth and final season. The actress has given a response to me.
“Do you want to know? The reviews are completely lisonjeantes, because when someone cares so much and is willing to make a lot of noise about how the characters and the story should have ended is a hugely lisonjeador. It just shows how everyone loves the series,” said the actress. At the end of the night, the series won the trophy as a response to the criticism. See all the winners here. Game of Thrones has ended after an eight-year contract in 2019 at the latest, and is available on HBO Go. What has happened to her?” The destination of the character is missing from Game of Thrones, it is revealed
