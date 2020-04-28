Emma Stone and writer / producer / editor of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ to announce engagement

The actress and Oscar winner is engaged to Dave McCary, a writer who has known behind-the-scenes of ‘SNL.’

Reproduction/Instagram Emma Stone and Dave McCary they are engaged



Actress Emma Stone and writer, Dave McCary, and of the “Saturday Night Live” is about to get married. The announcement of the engagement ring that was made by McCary, in her account on Instagram on Wednesday (4th).

The couple first met in rio in 2016, when Emma Stone was the host of “SNL”. She was part of a skit that was directed by McCary, where the love affair began.

Below is a post by Dave McCary:

The relationship between a Hollywood star and a member of the “Saturday Night Live” has been a very productive relationship in the future. In may, Scarlett Johansson, and actor Colin Jost, the show’s cast, they also got engaged.

The engagement of the Stone takes place after the show to have a long romance with Andrew Garfield. The couple separated officially in 2015, but since then, it has been the subject of rumors about a supposed return.