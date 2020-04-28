Emmy award-2019: Viola Davis, Emilia Clarke, and Zendaya are to be announced in the first list of presenters for News for the series

The cast of Game of Thrones will be at the weight in ceremony.

Does anyone doubt that Game of Thrones will have a strong presence at the Emmy awards 2019? The american Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Television announced the names of the nominees Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams on the first list of presenters for the award ceremony.

The other contestants of the night, Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Michael Douglas (The Method of Kominsky), Billy Porter (the Pose), Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have also been confirmed, together with Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Seth Meyers, and Naomi Watts.

It is worth noting that the 71ª edition of the Emmy-nominated will not be a master-of-ceremonies. The award ceremony takes place on the 22nd of September, so stay tuned for the coverage of the AdoroCinemathrough the website, and on our social networks. Review the list of nominees.