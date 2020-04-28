Exitoína · Babu as Kanye West? The user then compares the participants in the BBB20 with the icons of pop

The participants of the BBB20 have fallen completely in love from the public, which lives by making memes about the issue. In addition to having compared the program with a true masterpiece of the renaissance, and now one user decided to compare the old with the icônes pop in a post on Twitter.

The user has decided to create a connection with the character of the participants, with names such as Taylor Swift and Anitta.

For example, Thelma has been compared to the Games in brazil at home, on the BBB20. In order to justify the choice of the user talked about how the career of the singer began in a girlband, and after that she was just doing it to be the most successful in his solo career. Is that Thelma is going to end up walking away from the trio, featuring Gizelly and the Law to reach success by yourself?

Already, Babu Santana has been compared to the controversial figure of Kanye West. “I already did, and he talked a lot of shit, but it’s a very reasonable”.

+ Read More: BBB20: Public, people who don’t have a chosen one-Daniel Caon to get on reality tv

See the full list of comparisons:

Law, the, Taylor, Swift, Everyone cheers and claps for her for speaking out and doing the bare minimum, he loves the selling of the image of the lgbtqia+ – friendly, you have achieved success in a single event in the past, but she loves to remind him to get a hit in. Passes through the cloth, laughing and friends and this is racist, it will only make a couple with the white. pic.twitter.com/6N5zLnIHnh — Alex (@Iexandre) March 5, 2020

Babu, the Kanye-West – To be hated by the fans of blonde, it’s already made, and he talked a lot of shit, but it’s very clever. Hardly ever smiles, has a reputation for bad-but it’s a look that you like. An extremely talented and his fan-base that loves to pass the cloth to shit on him. Get involved with those who do not pay pic.twitter.com/HbB3yHFVbe — Alex (@Iexandre) March 5, 2020

Flayslane the Claudia Leitte It’s impossible to deny that he has the talent, and it’s more personal, but it seems like she strives to be an embarrassment. She loves to appear, and cause, but it is also like a cult, you have a fanbase, small, and strong gay fan base, that no-one endure. Try to innovate, but it just makes it shit. pic.twitter.com/3eUnRl4w9R — Alex (@Iexandre) March 5, 2020

Lucas and Justin Bieber Extremely like. Doesn’t have the charisma, and not talent, rather it is a very arrogant and self-centered, no-one understands how it got there. You only have one person in the world who thinks he’s the one up for The girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/3T4iYgMqdl — Alex (@Iexandre) March 5, 2020

Daniel, on the Justin Timberlake Affectionately known as the mouth of the floppy disk, it is those who think that it was ever considered a lady’s man,, at some point in the story. He built a career using it in a woman’s success, and throughout the world free him from the shit that he did. pic.twitter.com/H4SyEKVVJk — Alex (@Iexandre) March 5, 2020

Gabi Martins are the Melanie Martinez Some people say that it is a concept, others think that it is micão The truth is that no one will understand why a woman with more than 20 years, the guy acts as though he was about 12. pic.twitter.com/MbSRRSXG8L — Alex (@Iexandre) March 5, 2020

+ You want to feel the inside of your series or movie to watch all the time? Then take a look at these great games that we’ve separated it for you!

1 – Catan-Game-Of-Thrones, Destiny, Full of strategy, this game is perfect for you to have fun with his friends, and he promises to win the hearts of the fans of Game Of Thrones: https://amzn.to/2OAysRh

2 – Breaking Bad – the Galapagos islands video Game: This board game includes more than 300 pieces, and it’s all based on the series of Breaking Bad: https://amzn.to/2OctiMk

The 3 – Star Wars Legion: Love The Star Wars Universe? Then take a look at this wonderful game in the franchise: https://amzn.to/2D6Bk2R

4 – the Puzzle Avengers Endgame: 2000 pieces, this jigsaw puzzle of the heroes of the most famous in the world and will ensure that your have fun with you guys! https://amzn.to/2D8Ecfz

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoina you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.