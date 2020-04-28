Exitoína · Britney Spears makes a rare appearance with the children, now well grown; to see how they are

The singer is currently touring with the kids at Disney and it was a click and a soft
Britney Spears ‘ve shared with a few clicks on Instagram of her visit to Disneyland in Los Angeles and surprised everyone with a photo of his children were well grown up.
Sean Preston Federline, 13 years old, and Jayden James Federline, for a 12-year-olds, is the fruit of the relationship between the singer and the rapper and backup dancer Kevin Federline.
My kids are older now, so do not you like to take pictures of them, ever…so I was surprised today when they said yes to a picture of us!”, she wrote Britney’s in the post.
Share on Instagram will also come with a video of her and the children in a children’s toy, and a photo of them having dinner during a trip to the family.
Britney Spears is currently in a relationship with a model, Sam, Asghari.
