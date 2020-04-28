Exitoína · Elizabeth Olsen) has found that it would take ten of Marvel comics, when it has received a proposal from the new york series, the Scarlet Witch

The actress will be the protagonist of the series, WandaVision of the streaming service, Disney+

The actress Elizabeth Olsenknown to be living the character of Scarlet Witch in the movies Marvel comicswill be starring in a series about the heroine of the new streaming service from the Disneyentitled WandaVision. It is, however, still can not say too much about the new production.

To participate in the program, the presenter Jimmy Kimmel, on the u.s. TELEVISION last Tuesday (may 1st), but she has let slip that the film series has not yet started. “We haven’t even started… I don’t even know if you can tell if you have started, or are in the middle. I don’t know what you want us to just say,” has the actress.

++ Check out the schedule of films and a series of Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, 2021

The fear of getting scolding from Marvel comics, by talking to other people is so great that, on the very day that he received a proposal from Kevin Feige, chief of Marvel comics, to star in the series WandaVisionat the hand of a colleague, Paul Bettany, and she found that she was in trouble.

“When I first found out about this, Feige has called for Paul and I, at different times to the office. I felt like I was being called into the principal’s office of the school,” he said. “[[Paul]I was worried about being laid off, ( … ), but for me, I found out that I was in big trouble for talking about something that should not be on the The Avengers: Infinite War or something like that.”

Concept art for the series, WandaVision (Movie/Marvel)

++ Cast to WandaVision says that the series is going where Marvel movies are not allowed to go

The plot of the WandaVision it has still not been revealed. The only concept art released, shows the couple’s Vision and the Scarlet Witch in the climate of the mid-1950s. According to Olsen, the whole idea of the series has been developed by our own Kevin Feige. “It’s a build-up of Feige, an idea which he had conceived,” he said. “It’s really, really good!”, he confessed in a row.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.