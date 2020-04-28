Exitoína · Kevin Hart announces a new series of the documentary Series about life on A roller-coaster ride”

The actor Kevin Hart confirmed on Tuesday (may 19), the documentary series “Don’t Fuck This Up”the production , which will be in your life, and you have a debut scheduled for the 27th of December on Netflix.

“I am very excited to do so. It is a snapshot of my life in the last year and a half has been a roller-coaster ride, and then some, with peaks and valleys, the highs and the lows”, he told us, on the cut, which is the number cause of events in their lives.

The time period covered by the project, which coincides with the controversy that the actor has with the Academy, when he was hired, and, shortly thereafter, resigned from the position of the presenter of the academy award-2019 at the latest.

In addition, Hart also claims to have the most stories to tell, such as a bad car accident in which he suffered in September of this year and the last couple of months of recovery time. The actor just has to have her first appearance after the accident on the 11th of November.

On the production of the Series, it also includes: “It’s a very real, very raw and transparent. It’s something that I think people need to see it. I’m always looking for ways to improve and make progress, and it is one of those ways

