Exitoína · Millie Bobby Brown), the Stranger Things, he complained about the sexualization and nasty comments

Millie Bobby Brown and became a star at 12 years of age, when, in Stranger Thingsseries , the Series, in the role of the Game. The actress, who had just turned 16 years old last Wednesday (the 19th), it’s a rant about some of the negative aspects of fame, such as nasty comments and the sexualization of her image.

The actress shared a video, showing the headlines about his personal life, and some of the videos of her career. “It seems it took me a while to get to the age of 16 years of age. I feel that the changes that need to take place, not only for this generation but the next. Our world is in need of care and support so that our children can grow up and be successful,” he wrote.

+ Read more: Millie Bobby Brown, of the ‘Stranger Things’, he talks about how it is to grow up in the media: ‘do you Think that we didn’t have a childhood’

It is still a message telling them about the challenges of fame. “In the last few years have not been easy, I admit it. There are times when I get frustrated with the inaccuracies, and the inappropriate comments, the sexualization, and the insults of the unnecessary, which ended up causing me pain and insecurity,” took out. “I will never be defeated. I will continue doing what I love and getting the message out and to generate a shift.”

