Exitoína the Film, Tom Holland, and Daisy Ridley gets the date of the premiere and after the 2-years out of date

Lionsgate has announced that production comes to cinemas on the 22nd of January 2021

“Chaos The Walking finally won the the date of the first official game after the postponement, given that the production would have been released in march of 2019, but a number of scenes had to be rewritten.

In a publication on Twitter, Lionsgate announced that the film, directed by Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley will arrive in theaters on the 21st day of January, 2021.

You asked. “We answered. Additionally, with the Walk – In theaters January 22, 2021. pic.twitter.com/snjix1waJh — Lionsgate Movies (@Lionsgate) February 8, 2020

The film is based on the novel by Patrick Ness The Knife of Never Letting Gothe first part of the trilogy “Chaos The Walkingpublished in 2008, and if the setting is in a future, post-apocalyptic.

The pair suffered in Holland, and the Impression you live in a dangerous journey on which humanity has begun to colonize other planets, and almost all of the women had been killed by the virus, and the thoughts of all men and women have made themselves heard.

+ Read More: Spider-Man 3: the Production of a sequence that begins in July

The cast also includes Mads, Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, in addition to Kurt Sutter and Ray McKinnon, and David Oyelowo.

Is in love with movies? It could be hooooras watching your favorite movie (or talking about them? You have come to the right place. We have compiled a list of 6 items that all characters from the book are going to love having in your home:

Pipoqueira, Pop, New, Today: a movie and a bowl of popcorn is the perfect combination. Now, imagine you only have a pipoqueira in the house, and to be able to feel in your own movie whenever you want it? Check out this product on the Philco which, in addition to beautiful, is very practical: https://amzn.to/2JW7P7V

Key chain clapboard photo: how about a decorating theme for your wall? Take a look at this key chain, which is also a port on the portraits great: https://amzn.to/3387NBj

Kit, Cushion, Door, Popcorn Movie, we have a kit that’s perfect for you on film at home is super-comfortable! This cushion comes with a bucket of popcorn and two glasses to enjoy it with someone else: https://amzn.to/323QkZj

The light fixture clapboard impossible to be a fan of the movie, and don’t freak out with this floor lamp from the clapboard, that will make the environment even more with the way you like! Oh, and the most amazing thing of all is that it comes with a pen for you or any of your friends fail to convey sanctuary illuminated: https://amzn.to/2N6Tqrd

The gate-control Popcorn: the controls on the Popcorn it is an option a whole lot of fun to tidy up your room, and then, to top it off, they let her into the mood of the film: https://amzn.to/36siGQe

Picture of decorative film you want to die, your love for films all over the place? Just look at that, the beautiful: https://amzn.to/2NvN9UZ

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.