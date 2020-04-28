Find out the comedian Kevin Hart will be in the movie

Kevin Hart the actor Dwayne Johnson became great friends, especially during the filming of the sequence Jumanji. Now, Johnson is preparing to take on a big challenge in your career giving life to the anti-hero is Adam Black, the fans are confused as to whether there is a role for Hart in the production.

According to the actress, the answer is a resounding yes. In a new interview, he admitted that he had a conversation with a friend about it, and you are eager to know who will be able to interpret it. “We have already discussed this,” he told to ET Canada. “We talked about this before, and we’re trying to figure it out. It doesn’t matter how, it is not going to make the movie for me. How selfish would it be for that?”joked.

“We need to find a role for Kevin at Adam, the Negro in the realm of DC”confirmed In the. The double bill will or will not happen, only time will tell, but it would be interesting to see how Hart would make his debut in the world of adaptations, super-heroes.

There are other rumors circulating around about which characters will be part of the long-among them, the Lord, Fate, and Isis. Known as the alter-ego of Kent Nelson, Lord: the Target takes your strength and spiritual support from Nabu, and it is also a founding member of the Justice Society of America.

Isis, whose true identity is Adrianna Tomaz, it is well-known as the wife of Adam, and wears an amulet that allows her to control the forces of nature. Another possibility is that Johnson is to meet Zach Levi as captain marvel in a future, more-or-less – neighbors.

“I think that the fans would love it, they love to see these characters interacting with each other, so I would say that we do have plans, well, ambitious. How are we going to do this, and how are we going to be able to reuse everything that is being worked on”, as stated by the producer, Brandon Davis.

Adam Black it has a premiere date for the 21st of December, 2021.

