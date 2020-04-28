Five tricks to easy for Jennifer Lopez to stay in shape

The attraction of the Super Bowl last Sunday, 02/02/2020), singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has proven once again that age is no obstacle to maintaining the excellent physical shape.

It is not news that the u.s. keeps and maintains a routine of intense exercises, in order to show off perfect curves at the age of 50 years. In the interview, she claimed that the mesh is at least six times a week. In addition to dance classes, and also does pilates, and strength training. However, some of the secrets of the star is beyond the reach of any mortal man. And give you less work to do than you might think.

The Cities listed in five of them. Check it out!

A lot of water

In an interview with the portal Series, She had to be very well hydrated before any physical activity it is essential to go beyond the limits each and every session. “This is the first step,” mused the king.

Zero caffeine and zero alcohol

To maintain a healthy routine, the star will not consume coffee and alcohol. According to the magazine, Bazaar, and she is not taking caffeine for years, and, following the guidance of a nutritionist, Haylie Pomroy, has also stopped drinking alcohol.

Food

The trainer of Lopez, Tracy Anderson, said in an interview with People magazine that she doesn’t eat anything processed, only fresh foods and healthy foods. The diet of an artist is based on lean meats and lots of salad.

Sleep

Sleep is a major factor in the wedding of an ex-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez. Lopez is a sucker for a good night’s sleep to regain your energy. “I love to sleep 9 to 10 am every day, but you can’t have all of that. 7 to 8 hours is required. If you don’t do it, I’m moving too much and being tired all day long”, he delivered in an interview with US Weekly.

Meditation

To achieve this result, J. Lo is practicing meditation. The star says that her brain warned, “when ” he had bitten off more than he could chew”. She then went on to include in your practice routine, three times a day, for about 20 minutes.