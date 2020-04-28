For the family Kardashian-Jenner, don’t you need a card for Christmas this year

It’s official: there will be no family Christmas card O in this new year!
According to a source at the The E! Newsthe family Kardashian-Jenner “he decided to make each one of your own photos to Christmas greeting cards with their families.“. However, before fans get to conclusions, it’s safe to say that the sisters have decided to do this for the sake of simplicity.
“It’s not that the family would not be able to agree on a topic, all they wanted to simply point out to you of your families individually, and I really don’t have time to coordinate with the card“says the insider.
“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want your photos to be more discreet, and simple to dothem, ” adds the source. And they got just that with a click of a cozy and relaxed atmosphere that is shared in the last few weeks.
In the meantime, the other members are still in the process of planning out a photo of the home of which reflects your personalities, and families that once in a lifetime.
Up to now, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner they are provided with the possibility to take a picture with his small, True To Thompson’s and Stormi Webster. “They didn’t say if you are going to include Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott, but they are very proud of being a mother are strong and like to show it“.
In addition to this, Kourtney Kardashian and your children will take part in a photo shoot with Scott Disickas each and every year.
Even so, according to the source, there is a possibility that all of them appear in the same photo, on the eve of Christmas. “It’s chaotic, and everyone is really busy at the moment“in the world. “Kris Jenner has suggested that they took a huge photo when they’re all in the same place, on the eve of Christmas. It’s easy, and they are being more discreet this year“.