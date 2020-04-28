For the family Kardashian-Jenner, don’t you need a card for Christmas this year

It’s official: there will be no family Christmas card O in this new year!

According to a source at the The E! Newsthe family Kardashian-Jenner “he decided to make each one of your own photos to Christmas greeting cards with their families.“. However, before fans get to conclusions, it’s safe to say that the sisters have decided to do this for the sake of simplicity.

“It’s not that the family would not be able to agree on a topic, all they wanted to simply point out to you of your families individually, and I really don’t have time to coordinate with the card“says the insider.