From there, Katy Perry’s stumbles on the carpet at the ‘American Idol’ and the fall out to see when

Reproduction/Instagram It was the singer herself who shared a moment on your social networks!



Katy Perry is free until it fell to the ground. During the recording of the call to the “American Idol”, of which he is a member of the jury, she ended up stumbling on the rug with the logo of the reality show, losing out on the balance of all this, on top of roller skates!

But soon after, I worked around the situation by singing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, a classic from Whitney Houston, and pretending that it was part of the performance.

Lionel Richie, who is also member of the jury of the program, until it rushed to the aid of a colleague when he was on the ground, but it quickly became apparent that all was well, and came to the scene with the steps of the dance.

The profile of the programme, he shared the moment on Instagram on Wednesday (9), and the California is also. “I don’t think that you will want to check out the new ‘American Idol’ next year, to see if any of us have kept our jobs,” wrote the singer in the caption for the video.

Check out the video: