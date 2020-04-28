Gal Gadot gives the tips for the well-being and tells you what you can expect from the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot is the role of the heroine in the screens, but behind the cameras, the actress and mother of two young girls have a lot of rituals to prepare themselves for this type of role, in addition to of a routine to take care of your mind and body every day. In just a few months Gadot can be seen in the theaters in the Wonder Woman 1984the sequel to the film in the fall of 2017, which won the audience and critics. You are also likely to see Gadot in the business of Smartwater, a brand of bottled water from the Coca-Cola company. The HuffPost spoke with Gadot on her daily well-being, about the new film and the importance of the film makers:women HuffPost: well-being, may involve a lot of different things. What is the holistic approach to well-being? Gal Gadot: Are you on time? I am, yes. You can talk to. I find that being hydrated is very important. Especially when I’m out on the road. This, to me, it makes me feel energized. One of my philosophies of life, as we live the lives of modern, busy and full of pressure, it’s the perfect balance. It is important to find a balance in all that we do, and ways to recharge your batteries-physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Gadot married Yaron Varsano during 2008. They have two children.

When it comes to the body, I hereby certify that I am drinking the water. I can make you do physical activities. Me, I eat healthy stuff whenever you can. And I’m always trying to meditate. I also try to teach that to my children. There is a constant search for a balance between being a mom and working. A battle is never-ending, to co-ordinate my schedule with the kids and my husband. I always try to put aside time for family and for myself. And I also know that the important thing is to try to make the best of it, and don’t worry if things go as I would have liked.

Very excited to announce my new partnership with @smartwater, a brand that has its roots in innovation, both inside and outside of the bottle is plant-based and 100% recyclable. The Smartwater is a part of my life for many years, and I am excited to be joining this team! Did you get in contact with Jennifer Aniston, who was a girl, a child of the Smartwater? My God, if I could. I Love Jennifer Aniston. It is also one of my actress faves, I greatly admire her work. I am very pleased with this partnership with Smartwater, such as it was. Have you talked to your daughters…. What would you like to teach it to them, in addition to well-being? I want them to be kind and gentle. They are good with them. You know what, there are no limits to your opportunities, and that they should celebrate who they are. I also know that we are living in a world that is very demanding, again, it is important to find a balance. Do what is right for you, and I hope that they will do the same. It is the best at what we do, right? Exactly. I hope I will. We’re talking about the well-being and good health. How do you prepare for a role like Wonder Woman? It’s months of training and a special diet. And, of course, is to drink a lot of water, especially if you are training for. I do a lot of conditioning and testing-the-scenes action. It also incorporated the pilates into the movie, because I thought to myself, “I Need to do something that would be a good thing for me, not only have to compress my body.” It’s all very intense. But I have to say that after a couple months of complete exhaustion, in order to train every day, you kind of get carried away and you will be impressed with the possibilities of the body. You don’t need stunt doubles in many of the scenes, isn’t it? Yes. But I’ve got two doubles, which I love, and they deserve the credit. But I do, I do for the most part of the film’s scenes. In this movie we tried to film as much as possible on sets and scenery from the truth, and not a green screen in the background. It’s complicated, takes time, and it’s very demanding, but the result is worth the effort.

The Warner Bros./DC Entertainment Gadot is back in the role of Wonder Woman in a film written and directed by Patty Jenkins, and co-starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig.

Wonder Woman 1984 the debut of this year. If you could say a little bit about what people can expect in the movie, what did you say? No surrender-nothing, of course. Well, it’s a journey into a completely new Wonder Woman. I hope it will have a profound impact on the people, because the film is very universal. In addition to this, there’s a lot of action, a love story, and new bosses. The film was directed by a woman and starring a woman. But no woman has been nominated for the best director award at the Golden globes and at the Oscars this year, for example. As the owner of a production company, what do you think of this? Everyone talks about empowerment, and feminism. Of course, what you just said, you still don’t know how to handle it. We still have a lot to do. I think I have the key fab, and very talented, you deserve the recognition. I can only say to keep your hopes up and do my job with my company, as one of the producers of the Wonder Woman and in other TV shows and movies – in the hope that things will change. We are only at the beginning of a trend.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images