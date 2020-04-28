Game of Thrones: Maisie Williams wants to lead a normal life after the end of the series – News, Seen on the web

We are excited to go back again!

The end-of-Game-of-Thrones getting closer and closer, it reaches the time for the cast to say goodbye to the characters that you played for eight years. For Maisie Williams, that might not be quite as tricky as the actress wants to combat some of the negative feelings that arose when working for such a long time in the series, fantasy. In an interview with the podcast “the Happy Place”, the artist Arya Stark has revealed to you that you want to get away from the limelight after the completion of GoT.

“Honestly, I want to have a normal life. I don’t want anything in this crazy world, because it is not worth while,” she told Maisie, the tv presenter Fearne Cotton. The actress has vented about having been a difficult period in the last year, while filming the final season of the show. “I think there was a time when I was so very sad, and then I got out of it, and now it’s truly terrifying to think that you can’t make me feel like that again.” The author of the young warrior also commented on the problems of self-esteem. “I-I’m still laying in bed until 11 o’clock at night, telling you all the things that I hate about myself.”

Even though you suffer with the thoughts of others, it’s what Maisie told us she has already made progress in combating them, strive to be spontaneous, and to leave all the problems he had to deal with the public, in order to be able to enjoy it for real. Ready-to-give, good-bye to the God,it’s now, the actress is focused on “drop the act” to take care of herself as well as her sister, in the fiction, Sophie Turner, who recently revealed to suffer from depression. “I don’t think that this is definitely the first step. Don’t try to be who you want me to be right now,” he concluded Maisie.

It remains to hope that Maisie will get well and come back soon for the telinhas or the big screen!

In the latest episode of the Game of Thrones it will air on the 19th of may.