Hailee Steinfeld has encouraged Sophie to Death to be with Joe Jonas

Almost every couple has one person who gave you the push to start to roll in, right? And to the person of the Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas it does appear to be a Hailee Steinfeldrecorded Rock-Bottom the DNCE and it is a good friend of Sophie, a little while ago.

In an interview with the radio program Smallzy”s Surgery, Hailee told us that he encouraged the actress to Game of Thrones to give you a chance to Jonah. “I mean, really, I got this message on Sophie’s like, ‘so, can you tell me about Joe,’ and I was like, ‘go ahead!’”, he said.

On the day of It Is The Perfect Choice it also said that it is a huge shipper of the couple from then on. “I saw them both for the first time since they got engaged, and I’m surtando “. We, too, Hailee. We are, too.



