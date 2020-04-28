Hailee Steinfeld has encouraged Sophie to Death to be with Joe Jonas

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
9


It is supposed to be one of the bridesmaids in the wedding.

For Bruna Nobrega

access_time

2 February 2018 at 16h49

hailee-steinfeld-encouraged-sophie-turner-become-joe-jonas

Hailee Steinfeld is pretty much the person responsible for Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, they were together (Getty Images/AKM-GSI)

Banner on a Whim

(Caprice/CAPRICE

Almost every couple has one person who gave you the push to start to roll in, right? And to the person of the Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas it does appear to be a Hailee Steinfeldrecorded Rock-Bottom the DNCE and it is a good friend of Sophie, a little while ago.

In an interview with the radio program Smallzy”s Surgery, Hailee told us that he encouraged the actress to Game of Thrones to give you a chance to Jonah. “I mean, really, I got this message on Sophie’s like, ‘so, can you tell me about Joe,’ and I was like, ‘go ahead!’”, he said.

On the day of It Is The Perfect Choice it also said that it is a huge shipper of the couple from then on. “I saw them both for the first time since they got engaged, and I’m surtando “. We, too, Hailee. We are, too.


News
Hailee SteinfeldJoe JonasSophie Turner



READ MORE:  Miley Cyrus, the death will be in her new music video
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here