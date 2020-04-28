Hailee Steinfeld has finally announced a date for the release of his debut album, ‘Half-Written the Story’

If you have a group of fans who are happy, are those of the Hailee Steinfeld. The multi-talented, finally it reminded me of the album it is, and that people will like it, and have decided to release the official information about the album.

+ Hailee Steinfeld has joined the world of video games, and becomes a character in the mobile game

After asking and waiting to long for this moment, all of the fans of Hailee, can be celebrating because of the new album from the singer, will be released in a couple of weeks ago. “TheThe Half Written Story”” this is the first part of the collection is made up by the singer, which will be released on Friday, the 8th. It features songs such as “Wrong Direction”, and “I-Love-You-s” and three more songs, which they promise to conquer all of our headphones.

In the second part of the collection will be released in the future, but later this year, and we’re mega keen to listen to new music from Hailee. The cat will make a presentation on the program Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the 1.