Hailee Steinfeld makes a romantic getaway in the video for the Capital Letters

The track is on the soundtrack to the film Fifty Shades of Freedom
On the evening of Wednesday (31) out of the clip The Capital Lettersthe new song Hailee Steinfeld the producer BloodPop for the soundtrack of the movie Fifty-Shades-of-Libertythe third in the series Fifty-Shades-of-Grey –. And it’s not that the video is so beautiful?!
In the clip, the singer takes a trip megaromântica around Europe with your boy, who is a cat. They pass by Paris, and a number of beautiful beaches. Take a look at it!
The dream, isn’t he? The soundtrack of the Fifty-Shades-of-Liberty with the music of the Sia, Julia Michaels, Jessie J and the partnership Rita Ora and Liam Payne, For You. The movie hits theaters in brazil in the 8th of the month of February.
