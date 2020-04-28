Hailee Steinfeld makes a romantic getaway in the video for the Capital Letters

–

On the evening of Wednesday (31) out of the clip The Capital Lettersthe new song Hailee Steinfeld the producer BloodPop for the soundtrack of the movie Fifty-Shades-of-Libertythe third in the series Fifty-Shades-of-Grey –. And it’s not that the video is so beautiful?!

In the clip, the singer takes a trip megaromântica around Europe with your boy, who is a cat. They pass by Paris, and a number of beautiful beaches. Take a look at it!

The dream, isn’t he? The soundtrack of the Fifty-Shades-of-Liberty with the music of the Sia, Julia Michaels, Jessie J and the partnership Rita Ora and Liam Payne, For You. The movie hits theaters in brazil in the 8th of the month of February.



