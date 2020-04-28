Hailee Steinfeld responds to rumors about a relationship with Niall Horan

–

Ever since Niall Horan just posted a photo to mark the anniversary of the Hailee Steinfeldmany fans were shippando this is possible as a couple. He called him “a person who is more kind to the planet,” and ended with “I love china”. There, ready to go, the fans are piraram! But this week, it’s Hailee, gave an interview and answered the question whether they were dating or not.

While on the red carpet for a tribute to Michael Jackson on Thursday (18), and Hailee has said in the US Weekly“I’ve been very lucky that you (my fans) care so much to me, to the point of knowing what I’m doing every second of my day, but I don’t think that it is sometimes difficult for people to understand that there is a limit to the personal life of each and every one of them.” Oh, neither confirmed or denied it, right?

And she went on to say that it is a well-reserved, “I would really love to have the opportunity to share with them what I am willing and know that they are there to listen to me and let me do it”.

It seems like all of our friendship is the same. You shippa this couple?



