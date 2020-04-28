Halle Berry, at age 52, and blows away in the premiere, with a transparency that displays a sweetheart neckline revealing – Monetary

+



Actress Halle Berry at the side of the actor Keanu Reeves, in the event of the release of John Wick 3: Parabellum ” (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Halle Berry out for the launch event of the movie ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ (by 2019), which stars her and actor Keanu Reeves. The measurement of a 52-year-old caught our attention, mainly because of the clothing used by her for the fact that the production is held at a movie theater on the streets of New York city.

The artist is a mother of two young children, attended the event with a one-piece, black left his arms out, and with a transparency that showed off a plunging neckline revealing.

During his stay at the red carpet event for the release of the film, Berry posed for the pictures alone, and also in the company of her co-stars in the film. In one of the records, she poses smiling next to Keanu Reeves, the interpreter of the character which gives name to the production.

Directed by filmmaker Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick 3’s are expected to arrive at the brazilian cinemas on may 16, 2019 at the latest.

Currently, an unmarried Father of two children and has been married three times. She shifted allegiances to David Justice (from 1993 to 1997), Eric Benét (2001-2005) Olivier Martinez (2013-2016).

In the last few weeks, John has also caused uproar by sharing a photo in which appears with a shower of foam and, in the past, posting on Instagram a photo in which the pose of a jacket open and nothing underneath it, smiling out of the corner of his mouth, and with a look of absent-minded.

Halle Berry-John Wick 3: Parabellum ” (Photo: Handout)

Actress Halle Berry is in her bubble bath (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Halle Berry, in the company of their children during the holidays (Photo: Instagram)

