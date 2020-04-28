Halle Berry praises the choice of Zoe Kravitz as the catwoman on Batman

Zoe Kravitz you will live in the Cat Woman in The Batmanbut it’s not the first actress to play the role. In addition to the Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathawaythe character that won her movie land for a Halle Berry – now, said the choice of artist for the feature Matt Reeves. “A special hug for the new Cat-Woman, the eternally gracious, and extremely tough, Zoe Kravitz!” tweeted the actress. “Keep shining, queen, and welcome to the family!”.

John has lived with the character Cat Womanmovie , of 2004, which was inspired by the aesthetics of the Tim Burton for the whole of the Batmanbut without an internet connection, and a new version of the character, rather than as Selina Kyle. At length, it is called Patience Phillips, who becomes catwoman after you to gain supernatural powers. The movie rocked at the box-office, and also in the review.

The number of The Batman account Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Over Her Career, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/catwoman, and Paul Dano as for the villain, the Riddler. Jeffrey Wrightof Westworldwould be trading for a living-the Commissioner James Gordon. The film will be directed by the Matt Reeves.

The Batman you have a date for a new one The 25th of June 2021.