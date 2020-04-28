Halle Berry revealed that he broke three ribs on the set of the movie “John Wick, The 3′ – Monet





+

Halle Berry in ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ (Photo: Disclosure) She may seem invincible, but even Halle Berry is the victim of an injury on the set of once in a while. The actress has revealed that he suffered multiple injuries while training for his upcoming action-thriller ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’ comes to theaters on may 16 of this year. “I broke three ribs when he was rehearsing with John Wick,” she said Extra TV. “It’s like a badge of honor for me, you don’t know how this happened… I worked on for a long time with broken ribs to not be able to do that.”

And, while John was confident in his ability to keep up with the action in the film, she admitted that she had felt a little intimidated at working on the side of the Actor. “It was amazing,” she said. “It was a little scary at first, because it is a very good one, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn’t want to disappoint him.” The film brings the super-assassin John Wick’s running away after killing an important person, and entitled to a reward of A$ 14 million to the head.

Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

