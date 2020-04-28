Halle Berry reveals that he was having to shave your head at the daughter of 12 years old

Halle Berry-she told Jimmy Fallon that his daughter, 12-year-old has had a hard lesson when it came to styling the hair, and it turned out to be here’s how it.

The actress said that the situation had nothing to do with the coronavirus, although it has happened while in quarantine, and that the decision is drastic to their hair very closely cropped hair, which had to be made because of the hair of Nahla she was totally embarrassed. According to the actress, Nahla spent a lot of time in the pool, and it is not brushed her hair, and the chlorine is turned out to dry out even more hair, and to contribute to the disaster that was the hair.

“Every day, we swam, we went to the pool, and always wanted to dress, I was like, ‘no, don’t touch me, I’m not escoves on the hair. two nights ago, we were looking at the work of the school, and she said to me, ‘Mom, I’m afraid I have to tell you, but it touches the back of my head.’… The whole of the back of her hair, which goes just over her shoulders, curled up into a tight ball, which looked like the fur matted. I couldn’t even put your finger on it, I tried to pull out, she was screaming…”

The actress told us she tried to ‘stay calm’ and it has helped Nahla to wash your hair with conditioner, but it was the same for him, having to shave your hair and allow it to ‘bald spot in the back’..

“She was not happy about it, but it was our only option. But for now, as it turned out. I thought to myself, ‘First of all, you may now leave your mother to help you. And second, you have learned that you need to comb your hair. Each and every day!”.

The actress is featured also in that Pierce Brosnan has saved him during the filming of the movie 007 – Die Another Day. The actress was trying to be “sexy,” as long as he ate one fig and he ended up choking himself on the edge.

“The Race was to get up and do the Heimlich maneuver,” said the actress to the 53-year-old