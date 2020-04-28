Halsey comments on the rumors of a pregnancy, and it is a joke

Recently, they started rumors that Halsey would be expecting a baby with her boyfriend, actor Evan Peters, as he was photographed with his hand on the tummy of the singer, during a tour. The picture fell off on the internet, and all the speculation started, but she said it all!!

On his Twitter profile, Halsey has made a string of posts, denying that she was pregnant, and even made fun of it. ‘It’s a boy? For a little girl? Are the pancakes,’ she said, and he finished by saying, ” I’m Not pregnant. Only, I’m allergic to gluten. I still love pancakes’.

But, when Halsey came back to comment on the rumors, and the abruptness of it all: ‘Some celebrities are speaking out about the to have problems with the reproductive system. Some of them did not speak. Either way, it seems highly inappropriate to use someone else as a target to speculate about something that is very personal and very precious’.

Is it a boy? Is it a girl? “It’s pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019

pregnancy is a super sensitive subject. some celebrities are open about having any struggles with reproductive health. some are not. either way, it seems really inappropriate to target someone and speculate about something so precious and personal. — h (@halsey) November 19, 2019