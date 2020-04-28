Halsey comments on the rumors of a pregnancy, and it is a joke

Ryan Holmes
Recently, they started rumors that Halsey would be expecting a baby with her boyfriend, actor Evan Peters, as he was photographed with his hand on the tummy of the singer, during a tour. The picture fell off on the internet, and all the speculation started, but she said it all!!

On his Twitter profile, Halsey has made a string of posts, denying that she was pregnant, and even made fun of it. ‘It’s a boy? For a little girl? Are the pancakes,’ she said, and he finished by saying, ” I’m Not pregnant. Only, I’m allergic to gluten. I still love pancakes’.

But, when Halsey came back to comment on the rumors, and the abruptness of it all: ‘Some celebrities are speaking out about the to have problems with the reproductive system. Some of them did not speak. Either way, it seems highly inappropriate to use someone else as a target to speculate about something that is very personal and very precious’.

Halsey and Evan Halsey and her boyfriend, Evan Peters at a Halloween party / Play/Instagram



