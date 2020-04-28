Halsey, join in with Kelsea Ballerini on the performance of the song “Homecoming Queen?”

One of the album’s most successful this year, Halsey, now shows her versatility as a voice to take part in the special “CMT Crossroads” by placing it on the side of the country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

The special was taped in Nashville, the music capital of the world, country by October 2019, and Halsey sang with Kelsea’s song “Homecoming Queen?”, in the acoustic version.

“If there’s a song that I have written, is ‘the Homecoming Queen?’ by Kelsea Ballerini, said Halsey, prior to the start of the performance.

See the following:

The special “CMT Crossroads” will be screened in its entirety on the 25th of march.