Halsey, sing with Lady Antebellum at the CMA Awards, 2019

The trio of country music, Lady Antebellum has joined forces with Halsey for a presentation of an almost unprecedented at the CMA Awards in 2019. The award ceremony of country music in the north american it happened in the evening of this Wednesday (the 13th) in awarding such names as Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, and Released Under the X.

Halsey walked the red carpet and was asked by the group to blend her songs into a unique performance for the single “them“,” What If I Never Get Over You” and her, “the Graveyard”. Watch how it was:

“Graveyard” will be on the new album, in the Halsey, “the Manic”, with a release date set for the 17th of January. Already, the music from Lady Antebellum, “What If I Never Get Over You,” comes out in the context of streaming this Friday (the 15th).

Here’s to the arrival of the singer on the red carpet: