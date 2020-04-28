Halsey will be performing at the ‘In Memoriam’, in the ceremony of the Emmy awards

Outreach/Rolling Stone Halsey will be at the awards ceremony for the daytime Emmy



Halsey has confirmed to the ceremony of the Emmy award-2019 at the latest. The singer will perform during the “In Memoriam”, a tribute to the traditional artists who have died within the past year.

There’s not a lot of detail about what is the song the pop star is going to show, but the production of the event and has stressed that she will sing “a version of the classic.

The ceremony will take place this Sunday (the 21st), and, at this time, the Hit will not be a presenter. Names such as Jon Hamm, Nick Cannon, Regina King, Hugh Laurie, and Randall Park will take part in the evening.