Harrison Ford dismisses, Chris Pratt as his replacement in the Indiana Jones: “When I die, that’s it, come with me” – Monet

+



Chris Pratt in a scene from the franchise, Jurassic Park, and Harrison Ford as the archaeologist adventurer Indiana Jones (Photo: Playback)

Actor Harrison Ford threw out any possibility that the archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is played by someone else in the movie. The star of the 76 years it has been especialmento again when he was asked by the presenters of the TV show, The Today Show, if there was the possibility of Chris Pratt, will inherit the hat and the whip’s character, in the very near future.

“Do you not understand? I’m Indiana Jones. When I die, that’s it, come with me. It’s that simple,” said the artist. The speech was reported by the Daily Mail.

The actor Harrison Ford (Picture: Getty Images)

Then, Ford has apologized for being there and letting Chris Pratt, with that statement, but confused with another actor named Chris, the leading man, Chris Pine. He said: “This is a tremendous way to tell you, Chris Pine. I’m sorry, man”.

Chris Pratt as the hero of the Lord of the Stars ‘ (Photo: Disclosure)

Orders for Pratt in the role of Indiana Jones-were grown on the part of the fans over the course of the past few years after him, leading two of the latest films of the franchise ‘Jurassic Park’ as well as his charisma as the hero o Lord of the Stars, the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel universe.

Harrison Ford has played Indiana Jones in ‘raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981), The ‘Temple of Doom’ (1984), ‘The Last Crusade’ (1989), and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008). There is a fifth movie, the hero, with the launch scheduled for 2021, but no information is revealed, but the film-maker Steven Spielberg at the office of the director, George Lucas as a writer.

Indiana Jones (Picture: Handout)

Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) (Photo: Handout)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.