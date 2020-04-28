HBO will not let Emilia Clarke to stay with a souvenir from the Game of Thrones

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
12


On the carpet of the Emmy award-2019 at the latest, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys from Game of Thrones, has revealed that he could be with the reminder that I wanted out of the series. The CHANNELS are not left to the actress to take home the wig of your character.

The statement has been made by the portal Access. Even without the wig, she took the opportunity to pick up another souvenir of the less well-known.

Recommended content:

The actress from the X-Men, all member of the Four: “I don’t give a damn about you”

“I was like, ‘It’s my hair!’. Ben and I stole the arrows from a battle and hide. No one was going to miss,” said Emilia Clarke.

On the other hand, the actress was happy to don’t need to be in the corset for Her. “I don’t like. He didn’t like me,” he said in the past.

Game of Thrones has finished, in 2019, after eight seasons. The series is available on HBO Go.

See also:

What has happened to her?” The destination of the character is missing from Game of Thrones, it is revealed

READ MORE:  A collection of official materials Epic Games for the game "Fortnite" is constantly expanding
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here