HBO will not let Emilia Clarke to stay with a souvenir from the Game of Thrones

On the carpet of the Emmy award-2019 at the latest, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys from Game of Thrones, has revealed that he could be with the reminder that I wanted out of the series. The CHANNELS are not left to the actress to take home the wig of your character.
The statement has been made by the portal Access. Even without the wig, she took the opportunity to pick up another souvenir of the less well-known.
Recommended content:
The actress from the X-Men, all member of the Four: “I don’t give a damn about you”
“I was like, ‘It’s my hair!’. Ben and I stole the arrows from a battle and hide. No one was going to miss,” said Emilia Clarke. On the other hand, the actress was happy to don’t need to be in the corset for Her. “I don’t like. He didn’t like me,” he said in the past. Game of Thrones has finished, in 2019, after eight seasons. The series is available on HBO Go. What has happened to her?” The destination of the character is missing from Game of Thrones, it is revealed
See also:
“I was like, ‘It’s my hair!’. Ben and I stole the arrows from a battle and hide. No one was going to miss,” said Emilia Clarke.
On the other hand, the actress was happy to don’t need to be in the corset for Her. “I don’t like. He didn’t like me,” he said in the past.
Game of Thrones has finished, in 2019, after eight seasons. The series is available on HBO Go.
What has happened to her?” The destination of the character is missing from Game of Thrones, it is revealed