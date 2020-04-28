HBO’s Max, the streaming service from HBO and Warner bros., gets release date!

The WarnerMedia he revealed that the streaming service HBO’s Max it already has a release date, despite the problems of the new coronavirus, the platform will be available in the United States, starting on the day The 27 of may, 2020.

There is no date set for the arrival of the program in Brazil.

Among the new information in the Warner Bros. he confirmed that it will be investing in a new division of films for the service.

Entitled Warner, Maxthe sector is responsible for the release of the 08’s to 10 movies a year for the streaming platform and the products will be equal to the model’s original Netflix‘ or, may be, exclusive rights.

In addition to this, the studio aims to promote other brands, which belong to the company, including the properties of the split between TV and film, such as the adaptation of the DC Comics and projects carried out by the The New Line and Serves a daily continental breakfast.

In a statement, Toby Emerichpresident of Warner Bros said, you will oversee the Warner, Max on the side of the Kevin Reillydirector of content Serves a daily continental breakfast for Max.

“We are committed to creating films that are dynamic and engaging, which is based on the depth and scope of the creative features of the WarnerMedia. We are excited to help you make the HBO’s Max a destination for lovers of the film, and the creative community, while at the same time that we achieved victory in all of the organization’s WarnerMedia.”, completed Emerich.

However, HBO’s Max it will be available to the user from the in may of 2020, in and it will cost you $ 14.99 for a month now.

The platform will bring together your original content, such as ‘Friends‘ other shows The CWin addition to a variety of other projects in the future.

Here are some of the schedules and documents that are present in the book:

1 – Dune: The Sisterhood

The HBO’s Max it is already planning a series of spin-off of the long Duneentitled Dune: The Sisterhood. The production is based on the book by Frank Herbert, in addition to being adapted to the world of literature, created by Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson.

The plot comes with Bene Gesserit, a mysterious and mystical order is made up of women, which, together with their powers, thanks to the sheer magnitude of their bodies and minds. Dennis Williamsthe director of the reboot of the Dunetakes on the role of executive producer and will direct the pilot episode. Even if you do not have the details of the match.

2 – For Tokyo Vice

Ansel Elgort that is, dividing her time between film and TELEVISION, with his new project, the Tokyo Vice. The series is based on the memoir of the same title by the journalist Jake Adelsteinthe first reporter is not the japanese who worked for one of the largest newspapers in Japan, Yomiuri subscription is on a yearly.

The young actor will play a fictional version of the Adelstein the series will feature 10 episodes, which will be directed by the Daniel Crettonrecently hired to direct the adaptation of the comic book Shang-Chi’s.

3 – The Flight Attendant

The Big Bang Theory you may have come to an end, but the actress Kaley Cuoco he wasted no time in getting involved in a new project. While maintaining his career in the telinhas, it’s going to be starring in the series The Flight Attendantmade in partnership with her production company Yes, Norman’s Productions. In addition to acting, she has also assumed the role of executive producer on the side of the Greg Berlanti.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, and follows the story of a flight attendant, One of Balance, that wakes you up in a hotel room in Dubai at the hand of a dead man. Returning to his home in New York city, she is approached by the FBI, it is possible that you have a lot of questions about the mysterious body found.

4 – Love life

Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig come together once again to work together, but this time in a TV series. After A Small Favorthey are partners in the romantic comedy film Love for Life. The production is an anthology, which means that soon, a new name for the weight, may be posted to the project.

Its first season will have 10 episodes, curtinhos, with an average of half an hour duration each.

Station Eleven it is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, and it brings an account of the nature of the post-post-post-apocalyptic, which comes with a mysterious illness that starts to rage and the United States of america. The plot focuses on the struggle for survival, where the characters are going to crash, because of the strong contamination, which has been all over the country.

The production will be adjusted by the Patrick Somerville (‘Maniac‘, ‘The Leftovers‘ and Hiro Murai (‘Atlanta‘ in front of the direction of. The first season will have 10 episodes.

6 – Made For Love

Even on the stage-well, to start, the new series is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Alissa Nutting, which launched in the fall of 2017. The plot follows the story of a young woman, Hazel, who goes to live with his father after the escape from the complex, high-tech enterprise with your ex-boyfriend you – the entrepreneur, Byron, Gogol, who kept her under surveillance, and under the obsessive monitoring. Even in escaping, god says that it is not safe, just because your obsessed with a boy that is willing to do anything to have her back under his dominion.

“Made of Love” you will have 10 episodes in its first season, with a half-hour to feature-length. The production will be directed by the S. J. Clarksonthat he has been working on the series Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

For the movie buffs who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s are very knowledgeable about the history of these animals cute, who turned the monster ravenous for anything and everything. Now Gremlins go to the telinhas, with a new adventure that is meant to show that the classic is produced by the Songwriters for a new generation of children.

The new production will be in the format of the animation and you will now be on the 20th, in Shanghai, china. In this prequel, we follow the childhood of Sam’s Wings, known to fans of the long-as-the Grandfather of the senhorzinho the owner of a quirky shop in Chinatown. In the drawing, we can see the character’s at the height of her 10 years ago, as soon as he knows about the Gizmo.

In this new adventure, Sam, as well as the village of street in Him, and together the trio will tour through the countryside, the chinese, the end of the Gizmo and the family can be reunited. The production will have 10 episodes in its first season, with a half-hour’s duration each.