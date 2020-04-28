Henry Cavill is getting further and further away from coming back to play Superman

Actress Amy Adams has expressed her desire to re-interpret the character of Lois Lane, and the DCEU, but he admits that this can no longer happen, now that Warner Bros. it is moving away from the possibility of Henry Cavill returning to play Superman.

The actress stated to the Union that it is fully available to assist you with your journalist that it is the romance of Clark Kent/Superman in the next film in the DC. But in the interview, she also said she finds it hard to make that happen, as far as she knows, the Warner Bros.

don’t you have expressed the desire to have Cavill as Superman.

What’s going on?

In the year 2018 at the latest, rumors surfaced that Henry Cavill would not work over the DCEU as its agents, and time Warner have not reached an agreement on the negotiation of the contract with the actor. Not been made with a clear understanding of what really happened in any of the two parties. Henry Cavill doesn’t use the blue uniform of the character from the movie, “Justice League” in 2017. The six million dollar man-he even made a special appearance in the movie “Shazam!” but it has not been lived in for Cavill.

The DCEU for an MCU

Recent rumors showed that Marvel Studios is considering the actor has to live in a high-profile role in the universe of film from the Marvel universe. The one that left the fans in awe. However, if this information proves true, then the fans of DC might be to mourn the loss of him. It would seem that the very Cavill has an interest in returning to the role, but the film does not give official statements on the future of the Man of Steel.

In this way, he will be able to go to work on a major rival of DC, Marvel, and take on a great character, and the suspicion is that he might play Wolverine, according to what has been reported by ComicBook.

It is worth pointing out that Marvel is implying that it will cover up the X-Men franchise in a special way to put the big stars in order to interpret the group of men. This can ensure that your interest in a franchise that was twenty years ago with the Fox network, which was recently acquired by Disney.

Not the Marvel comics, and neither is Henry Cavill commented on the matter.

Captain Marvel 2

As it has already been reported before the appearance of Henry Cavill in the MCU, it would be in the movie, “Captain Marvel” and 2″, this would be the film that would introduce the mutant To the Marvel universe in the theaters. This claim had previously been denied by their own ComicBook which is back to say that this is hardly the truth.

The portal says now that he learned that Henry Cavill was not in demand, and it also ensures that you do not yet have a script for “Captain Marvel” and 2″, so it’s hard to know what are the intentions of the Marvel universe. Fans of Henry Cavill in support of the idea of the actor-a living super-human strength, but for as long as Cavill will be seen in the series, in the Series “The Witcher”, there is nothing confirmed about his next trip to the Marvel universe.

