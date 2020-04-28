Here’s the Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario at the trailer for the thriller “Nomis”

Saban Films released a trailer for Nomisthe production , starring Henry Cavill he works vigilantly with the police to hunt down a guy who was linked to the crime of child sexual abuse.

Check out the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKpKFcql6Uc

The story tells of a hunt for a police department, a dangerous criminal linked to the abduction of women, and even child sexual abuse.

The cast of characters even have names, such as: Ben Kingsley And Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion and Sarah According to.

Nomis making his debut in Europe in the second half, but we still don’t have a date for the premiere here in the U.S. or in Brazil.