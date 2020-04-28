Here’s the pictures of the four projects, posthumous-of-Cameron-Boyce

Cameron Boyce he died on the 6th of July, after suffering from a seizure while he was sleeping, as a result of the epilepsy, with which it has dealt. That’s a lot of people don’t know is that the actor had several projects ready, or sent, before leaving. The Entertainment Weekly he revealed what was in these tv shows and movies, in which he had worked, and gave some exclusive footage from each and every one of them. Come see what’s going on!

The DESCENDANTS of 3

The most famous of which, of course, is in the movie The descendants of 3the The Disney Channel. The story about the children of Disney villains and was responsible for making sure that Cameron was loved by so many children around the world. The third feature in the series, Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Jay (Booboo Stewart) and Carlos, the character, the actor is returning to the Isle of the Lost, in order to recruit other young people that they will have another chance in Auradon. The film will premiere on the 9th of August.

MRS. FLETCHER

The number of HBO it’s based on a book of the same name written by Tom Perrotta, and how the internet and social media have had an impact on the life of a woman named Eve Fletcher and his son, Brendan (Jackson, White), it’s just going to go to college. We still don’t know many of the details of the role by Cameron in the production, which debuted in the autumn (spring in the southern hemisphere) of the year.

RUNT

In the film, the indie looks at how adults ‘ reckless and aggressive, you can create an environment in which children develop concepts of pain and violence. In the long, Cameron, interprets, and Lime, with a 17-year-old who is trying to graduate and get out of town as quickly as possible. After his father died, he lived with his mother gone and his dog in a trailer and feels that there is no one to take care of it. The film does not yet have a date for the premiere, and it was submitted to numerous festivals around the world.

PARADISE CITY

In this series, the independent, the actor has given life to a Simon Ostergaard, a high school student aspiring to be a singer, who was raised by a single mother, and an alcoholic. His father was a musician with the rich and famous, but he refuses to acknowledge the existence of the child. The production is also BooBoo Stewart, Bella Thorne and Olivia Culpo and it is in post-production.

Nice to know that the actor has left a legacy that is so important in the movies and on TV, right?