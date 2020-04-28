“I have not been able to overcome” – the Observer

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed in an interview with Vogue magazine that still afraid to go back to appear in pictures naked in the the internet. The actress is back on to talk about the theft of intimate photographs of celebrities in the us, of which he was a victim in August of 2014.

The stunning actress has admitted it still not able to “overcome” what did you feel when you found out that pictures where she was naked they were to be published and shared on the interneteven acknowledging that fans have seen the release of information “for what it was, and that he was a sex offender”. “It’s scary when it feels like the whole world is judged,” said Jennifer Lawrence, a 26 year old.

The main character of the saga “The Hunger Games” has shown that, even today, is always that your agent calls you and he is afraid to let you know that there are other pictures of the ring. “I’m always waiting to go back I am surprised,” said Lawrence.

To have your privacy violated constantly, not to be a problem if we are far from perfect. But when you’re a human being, it is terrifying,” confessed the actress in an interview with Vogue magazine.

When intimate photographs of the actress began circulating on the the internetJennifer Lawrence has admitted in a statement to the american magazine Vanity Fair, which he was afraid that it would affect her career. “This is my body, and the choice should be mine, and the fact that it had not been completely disgusting. I can’t believe that we live in a world like this,” the actress said at the time.

In addition to the interview, the actress was photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Bruce Weber, and Inez & Vinoodh at the four the covers of the September issue of Vogue in north america it will celebrate the 125th edition of the magazine. One of them, Jennifer Lawrence was painted by the artist John Currin.