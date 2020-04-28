In addition to the Tom Holland film of the Lego you have [descubra] the cast of characters

There has been a lot talk these days about the movie Whitebased on the video game series and directed by Tom Holland, you will be presented with a version of the young protagonist, Nathan Drake. Now, a new rumor has emerged about the cast of the long: He could tell, with Antonio Banderas in a major role, alongside the already confirmed Mark Wahlberg, who is Sully’s best friend, Drake.

According to Variety magazine, in addition to Banderas, the cast also includes Tati She (The 100), and the Story of Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) in a paper not yet published. After it is found to be problematic for the industry in hollywood, with all six of the directors to abandon the project, Lego has finally found its captain, Ruben Fleischer, from the Venon, who reached an agreement with a direct adaptation.

In social media, the fans of the games and try to guess who are the characters in the film, but it has not been easy, because Nathan Drake is such a young man as ever was in the game, and Tom Holland has already made it clear that those who know the game, you will be blown away by the film.

“Definitely, there’s been a lot of inspiration from the games, but it’s a very new, and a new character, because, of course, we were not able to get to know him so much when he was younger. But it’s an incredible movie, and it is a global one. We will travel around the world, we will see some of the amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I, we’re going to have a great summer together.”“explained the artist of Spider-Man in the universe, Mavel, and that it was not the first choice for the part, but Nathan Fillion (in an older version of the same character).

It is believed that Banderas should play a kind of villain. Is this the case? It’s worth noting that Tom Holland has revealed that the script for the film is one of the best he has ever read. “I have had the opportunity to view the latest drafts of the script, and it is truly one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. Indeed, the events leap off the pagehe said in an interview with IGN.

