In the quarantine? Take a look at this list of 10 great movies on Netflix

10

“The Countryman,”

One of the great films of the argentine of a few years, “The countryman”, by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, is the story of a writer and winner of the Nobel prize for Literature, which resolves to go back to the town where he was born, after more than 40 years ago, to get some of the other tributes. While there, he sees that his books, in some way, they always spoke of the inhabitants were too much for the city, and not necessarily in a positive way. A fun, surprising, and even frightening re-encounter with the past. An excellent acting of the main character, Oscar Martinez, and a text novel.