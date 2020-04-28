Is this the case? Britney Spears comes up with a few extra pounds, and fans have speculated pregnancy, Who is

+



Britney Spears it left the fans with their ears standing up by to be photographed on the way to the salon in Los Angeles, california, on Sunday (15). It’s the singer, well-known physicist, lean, and six-pack muscular, has come up with a few extra pounds “suspicious”, and that was good enough for the web to go abuzz with the possibility of a new baby for Britney. In social networks, fans of the princess of pop, have speculated that she and her boyfriend, Sam Asgharithat we have been together since the end of 2016.

The singer is already the mother of Sean13 years old, and His12, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, but you run the risk of being left without their children. This is what Kevin wants to remove the name of Jamie Spears, the father of the singer, as one of the legal guardians of the children, on the grounds that they would have had I beaten by my grandfather in the middle of the month of August.

Since 2007, the same year that Britney had a nervous breakdown, and Jamie became the legal guardian of his daughter, of being responsible for the grandchildren, and a fortune estimated at$ 700 million as part of the city. He’s second in the american press, one would be inclined to ask for custody of Sean and Jayden because ‘ no one can take care of them right now,” according to a source from the web site TMZ.

