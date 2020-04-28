Issa las Vegas already has more than Demi Rose. It’s crazy!

Argentina Issa las Vegas leaves the mouth open to all its followers, such as the cartoons of television. This influencer has been able to generate a war in the Internet for it to be compared with the famous Demi Rose. Two characters spectacular that they have to the social networks facing each other.

In the photo, Issa appears in profile, looking down. Is in contrast to the rays of the sun, so that your figure appears a bit darker, but it looks enough to cause a sensation. Have the hair pinned up in a bun almost carefree, and wears sun glasses. For the outfit chose a crop-top and black jeans that are spectacular. His rear is marked so well, that began the comparisons with Demisaying that his actions are more great can it Be possible?

Vegas has a repertoire of pictures on his Instagram which show what constant that has been in the gym. Share your followers of that some years ago his body with a thin build and yes you can gain muscle mass. This is not only to show off a hot body, but to be healthy. To inspire many people is one of your goals.

Issa las Vegas shows his other skills

The model was invited to the segment Sings the word the television program Today. Consists of singing a song according to the word that is assigned on the screen. So that the instagrammer is assigned to the word “Beautiful“ and decided to surprise with the song Everybody look at me Gloria Trevi says: “I put on heels I paint and it was beautiful“.

She was in an environment that is fun and full of enthusiasm, so that, while she played the song, danced and shone as never. It’s another artistic side that was not known of this star. Maybe your fans ask him to sing more often.

Following the debate, Demi Rose it has not shown yet this kind of talents do you Have any response to overcome Issa Las Vegas this time?