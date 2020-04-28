It changed again in the future! Maisie Williams has cleared up the hair and it is blonde!

After the pink and purple, the actress of Game of Thrones has a new color

Just a few hours before the screening of the final episode of the Game of Thronesthat was in the air this past Sunday (19/5), Maisie Williams he shared his most recent change of hair – and it involves, in a different color!

Soon after the completion of the recording of the series Maisie decided to journal and much has been written on the wire, which is originally brown, pink. In the past month it was time to invest in a hair-light purple. And now she was out of the color and it appeared on the blonde!

At this time, the transformation has been made for a new campaign for the clothing brand M+RC NOIR. And it turned out to be beautiful, right?

