it says that it has provided more than$ 3 billion, in fact

The song has been added to the list of billionaires of Forbes magazine, in the last week, but it is alleged that the amount released is in the wrong

After being added last week to the billionaires list from the Forbesthe song Kanye West objected to the amount disclosed on the assets. According to him, he does not have$ 1 million, and no more than$ 3 million. The information of the RESPONSE.

It all started back in 2019, when the Forbes he left Kanye West out of the list of billionaires, after new york rapper will not be able to deliver the necessary paperwork to claim your spot on the list. At the beginning of the month of April, the magazine released the annual list of billionaires, again, without the music, but it has been updated in the last week, with the name of the player.

In spite of having won the contest to be entered in the list West still unhappy with the valuation of the assets. In the course of publication in the Forbes, Zack O’malley Greenburg he claimed that the rapper sent him a message personally to him, and stated that ” with the publication of “playing around” with it.

Even after knowing that, it should be recognized as a stockholders ‘ equity of$ 1.3 billion, Kanye West he argued that the number was wrong, and he said: “it’s a$ 3.3 billion per year, as no-one in the Forbes knows how to count.”

The emphasis was not Greenburgthat marked the song as “just as proud as his political idol, president Donald Trump“and then went on to explain more about how the staff of the Forbes they arrived at the sum of US $ 1.3 billion.

The writer was also revealed with the calculation of the Forbes“For years, the Forbes have you had a ‘rule of Trump‘informal – to make it to the president to insist on what it’s worth, if you divide by 3, and then start to refine it from there. As a mentor, as a mentee. Welcome to the club-the ten-digit number, He. You may not like the number, but it is joined in the business the most high in this sense.

Kanye West the second is the face of hip-hop culture, second only to the Jay-Z.

