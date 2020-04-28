“It’s just a very wonderful thing!” – Notes – Glamurama

Lady Gaga is the subject of the interview is the most rapid in the world. Since the emergence of the coronavirus, host Jimmy Fallon has written, “The Tonight Show” straight from their home and an interview of the guest by the Incredible. And in one of his guest this week was Lady Gaga, who did the interview is the most compelling of the program so far.

In the video, He says, excited: “Hey! Lady Gaga!” and the phone shows it to the camera. “Hi,” she said with a tone of voice of a stranger. The presenter asks the question: “do You have a big announcement that you’re going to do to our program?”. Then things got even more awkward.

“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk about right now. I’m so sorry. It’s just a very, very strange,” she said, as Jimmy turned on the screen in front of the camera. “Hello? Jimmy, I don’t get to see you,” and he asked, “Am I on TV?”. “Yes, yes, you’re on TV.” I’m so sorry,” said the presenter. Then, her cell phone begins to ring, and asking her to “call her back in a minute, if you please,” while Jimmy asks again, what was your big news.

“There’s something really great that you are working on, that’s going to help people now,” says Jimmy. He then turns the phone back to the camera. “I can’t… can’t tell you everything right now, because I’m still settling the details, and I have a lot of links to answers. She can be heard talking to his assistants, asking whether Friday would be the best, and says, “I can’t be on Friday”.

She then went on to explain that it was the Covid-19, and apologized, saying how much he mourned the fact that you have not taken the time to have a talk with him. Then, He cuts the video to the point that she cancelled the interview on Friday, and he said that he could not talk to him until Monday. Leave justérrima power.