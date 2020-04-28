Jair bolsonaro turn synonymous with a donkey in the series of the Series

First released on Netflix on Thursday (23/4), the 3rd and final season of the series in mexico, “La Casa de Las Flores has used the last name of the family of jair bolsonaro, as a synonym for “stupid”.

The former happens in the fifth episode, during a discussion of the character of Paulina de la Mora (the role of Cecilia Suarez), Diego Olvera (Juan Pablo Medina).

In this scene, she calls out to the man, “shut up! Are you stupid? You’re from Alabama [estado norte-americano]? His name is jair bolsonaro, or what?”.

The Sign is not replaced for the last name of the president, in the subtitle of the official. The phrase simply expresses the number of international publications have had to say about Jair jair bolsonaro, since he blamed himself for Leonardo DiCaprio and fire in the brazilian Amazon.

The comedy of flirtations, dramatic, “La Casa de Las Flores, with a family of high-class and full of secrets. The series begins with the father taking the children he had by her-to his family — that he didn’t know anything at all.

Bit Modern